Meg Ryan & John Mellencamp Look Loved-Up On NYC Date After Reunion

Meg Ryan
was all smiles on her latest romantic outing with on-again-off-again love John Mellencamp
The 65-year-old singer treated his longtime gal to some frozen yoghurt while out in the Big Apple.
Mellencamp ate as the two strolled the city streets looking casual in all-black ensembles.
The singer smoked a cigarette as Ryan smiled happily by his side.
Mellencamp confessed to radio host Howard Stern after his breakup with the actress that he, “loved Meg Ryan,” adding that she hates him “to death. I think it’s because I’m a child. I throw fits. I gripe, I complain, I’m moody. Every bad thing that a fella can be, that’s me.”
“John’s a tough man to love, but if it all works out, she’s definitely into marrying him this time,” added the source.
