Meg Ryan & John Mellencamp Look Loved-Up On NYC Date After Reunion

The 65-year-old singer treated his longtime gal to some frozen yoghurt while out in the Big Apple.

Mellencamp ate as the two strolled the city streets looking casual in all-black ensembles.

The singer smoked a cigarette as Ryan smiled happily by his side.

As Radar previously revealed, Ryan, 55, and Mellencamp recently rekindled their romance after a bitter breakup – and they have never looked happier

Mellencamp confessed to radio host Howard Stern after his breakup with the actress that he, "loved Meg Ryan," adding that she hates him "to death. I think it's because I'm a child. I throw fits. I gripe, I complain, I'm moody. Every bad thing that a fella can be, that's me."

The two, however, seem to be loving their alone time – even after Mellencamp said that the two were never going to be friends again once they ended their four-year relationship.

"John's a tough man to love, but if it all works out, she's definitely into marrying him this time," added the source.