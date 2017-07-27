Meg ryan john mellencamp reunite froyo date

Wedding Bells?

Meg Ryan & John Mellencamp Look Loved-Up On NYC Date After Reunion

This time they're not letting each other go, says a source.

Meg Ryan was all smiles on her latest romantic outing with on-again-off-again love John Mellencamp, RadarOnline.com can report.

The 65-year-old singer treated his longtime gal to some frozen yoghurt while out in the Big Apple.

Mellencamp ate as the two strolled the city streets looking casual in all-black ensembles.

The singer smoked a cigarette as Ryan smiled happily by his side.

As Radar previously revealed, Ryan, 55, and Mellencamp recently rekindled their romance after a bitter breakup – and they have never looked happier.

Mellencamp confessed to radio host Howard Stern after his breakup with the actress that he, “loved Meg Ryan,” adding that she hates him “to death. I think it’s because I’m a child. I throw fits. I gripe, I complain, I’m moody. Every bad thing that a fella can be, that’s me.”

The two, however, seem to be loving their alone time – even after Mellencamp said that the two were never going to be friends again once they ended their four-year relationship.

Since their feud, the lovey pair has been spotted looking cozy together all over New York City.

This time, “They’re definitely back together, and John wants their relationship to go full steam ahead. He’s even talking marriage!” said a source.

“John’s a tough man to love, but if it all works out, she’s definitely into marrying him this time,” added the source.

What do you think of the couple getting back together? Let us know in the comments below.

