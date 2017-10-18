Wedding Bells! Inside Meg Ryan & John Mellencamp’s SECRET Ceremony

Reunited lovebirds Meg Ryan
and John Mellencamp
had a secret commitment ceremony
— and the actor's already slipped a ring on her finger
! RadarOnline.com has obtained photographic proof of the hush-hush engagement, including an exclusive image of the rom-com cutie rocking the sweet sparkler from the "Small Town" rocker!
“After several breakups and makeups, the third time really is the charm for Meg and John,” spilled a source close to the couple.
“They plan to make things official with a quiet civil service during the Christmas holidays!” Insiders said the affair will probably take place in Meg’s New York apartment and the guest list will be limited to their kids — John’s sons, Hud and Speck, and daughters, Teddi Jo, Michelle and Justice, along with Meg’s children, Jack Quaid and Daisy True Ryan.
The two seemed inseparable recently, according to sources, and have been snapped together multiple times in New York looking attached at the hip!
“They’ve never been closer — and given their history, that’s saying something,” dished an insider.
It was Radar that first broke the news in March that Ryan, 55, and Mellencamp, 66, had mended fences. Radar was also first to exclusively report they were making wedding plans back in June!
“They’ve had their problems,” said the source. “But they always KNEW that they’d wind up together!”
Back in 2014, the “Hurts So Good” singer and Meg — who’d dated for nearly four years — split that August after John refused to move to New York City. The Indiana-born rocker then took up with ageless supermodel Christie Brinkley!
Insiders spilled that Ryan's son 25-year-old Jack — whose dad is the actress' first husband, actor Dennis Quaid — couldn’t be happier with the pair’s wedding plans, and has given them his blessing.
"He loves John, and their split devastated him, so he pushed Meg to give him another chance!" tattled the source. Now Meg and John — who's been divorced three times himself — hope to bring their families together forever by the New Year, according to Radar spies.