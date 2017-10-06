Would You Like Coke With That? McDonald’s Clerk Allegedly Selling Meals With Cocaine

New York City authorities say store clerk Frank Guerrero was secretly dealing blow out of the franchise on Bruckner Boulevard in the Soundview section of the borough.
Guerrero allegedly made a whopping eight sales of cocaine to an undercover officer.
The bust came after a three-month investigation.
Guerrero has been an employee at the fast food joint for eight years.
The 24-hour restaurant only takes orders through the drive-through window during late night shifts.
During those wee hours is when Guerrero would run his operation, giving special treatment to his drug customers, cops say.
Authorities say he would abuse his managerial privileges by unlocking the front door and inviting his blow buyers into the shop.
He was so secretive that not even the McDonald’s employees working at the restaurant at the time knew of the operation.
The court gave authorities the approval to search his him in which police say they found 200 grams of cocaine and approximately $5,300 cash.
