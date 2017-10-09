Family Farm Feud! Matt Roloff’s New Girlfriend Caryn Steals Ex-Wife Amy’s ‘Show’

Matt Roloff
and Caryn Chandler
were forced to come face-to-face with his ex-wife Amy
at the Roloff Family Farm over the weekend — and RadarOnline.com has all the exclusive details on how their showdown went! Click through these slides to get the latest on the Little People, Big World
stars.
Matt, 55, and Amy, 53, celebrated the beginning of pumpkin picking season at their 110-acre farm in Helvetia, Oregon with their family and friends.
Amy’s new boyfriend Chris Marek wasn’t anywhere to be found, but Matt’s girlfriend Caryn made her presence known!
“Matt Roloff and his girlfriend Caryn ran the show!” an insider told Radar. “She even posted with fans now that she’s a main character.”
“Amy didn’t even get a wave from her ex-husband as he passed her in his farm ‘mule’ vehicle,” the insider added.
Photo credit: Getty Images