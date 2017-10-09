Family Farm Feud! Matt Roloff’s New Girlfriend Caryn Steals Ex-Wife Amy’s ‘Show’ thumbnail

Family Farm Feud! Matt Roloff’s New Girlfriend Caryn Steals Ex-Wife Amy’s ‘Show’

‘Little People Big World’ tensions hit an all-time high.

Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler were forced to come face-to-face with his ex-wife Amy at the Roloff Family Farm over the weekend — and RadarOnline.com has all the exclusive details on how their showdown went! Click through these slides to get the latest on the Little People, Big World stars.

Matt, 55, and Amy, 53, celebrated the beginning of pumpkin picking season at their 110-acre farm in Helvetia, Oregon with their family and friends.
Amy’s new boyfriend Chris Marek wasn’t anywhere to be found, but Matt’s girlfriend Caryn made her presence known!
“Matt Roloff and his girlfriend Caryn ran the show!” an insider told Radar. “She even posted with fans now that she’s a main character.”

“Amy didn’t even get a wave from her ex-husband as he passed her in his farm ‘mule’ vehicle,” the insider added.

Matt began dating the longtime farm manager in March and even hosted a co-ed baby shower for Zach and Tori after coming out as a couple. Little People, Big World fans were quick to call their relationship “tacky.”
Amy and Chris began dating  months earlier in January.
Matt and Amy split in 2015 after 27 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in 2016.
Are you on Team Amy or Team Matt? Sound off in the comments! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.

