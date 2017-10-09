Family Farm Feud! Matt Roloff’s New Girlfriend Caryn Steals Ex-Wife Amy’s ‘Show’

Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler were forced to come face-to-face with his ex-wife Amy at the Roloff Family Farm over the weekend — and RadarOnline.com has all the exclusive details on how their showdown went! Click through these slides to get the latest on the Little People, Big World stars. andwere forced to come face-to-face with his ex-wifeat the Roloff Family Farm over the weekend — and RadarOnline.com has all the exclusive details on how their showdown went! Click through these slides to get the latest on the Little People, Big World stars. Photo credit: BLINKnews

Matt, 55, and Amy, 53, celebrated the beginning of pumpkin picking season at their 110-acre farm in Helvetia, Oregon with their family and friends.

Amy’s new boyfriend Chris Marek wasn’t anywhere to be found, but Matt’s girlfriend Caryn made her presence known!

“Matt Roloff and his girlfriend Caryn ran the show!” an insider told Radar. “She even posted with fans now that she’s a main character.” Photo credit: BLINKnews

“Amy didn’t even get a wave from her ex-husband as he passed her in his farm ‘mule’ vehicle,” the insider added. Photo credit: BLINKnews

Zach and Tori after coming out as a couple. Little People, Big World fans were Matt began dating the longtime farm manager in March and even hosted a co-ed baby shower forandafter coming out as a couple. Little People, Big World fans were quick to call their relationship “tacky.”

Amy and Chris began dating months earlier in January.