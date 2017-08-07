EXCLUSIVE

‘Little People, Big World’ Cameras Capture Molly Roloff’s ‘Amazing’ Wedding — AND Parents’ Drama!

Will Amy and Matt’s drama epic feud make the final cut?

Little People, Big World star Molly Roloff tied the knot on Aug. 5, and now RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that TLC cameras captured all the drama between her divorced parents Amy and Matt! Click through these slides to find out what went down between the family!
"TLC cameras were rolling the entire time," an insider told Radar.
"During the wedding ceremony, Matt and Amy sat together up front while both Caryn Chandler and Chris Marek sat a few rows back," the insider added. Radar exclusively reported that Amy's new boyfriend and Matt's new girlfriend were attending the nuptials shortly before the ceremony.
"It's a day for their family to be together so both Caryn and Chris were respectful of that," the insider explained. "It wouldn't have been appropriate for either of them to be up front."
Amy, 52, and Matt, 55, got along for their family's sake throughout the day, but "both were busy with their own parts of the wedding."
Radar reported that Matt was in charge of getting the family farm ready, while Amy was in charge of getting the flowers, food and guest rooms ready.
Neither Matt nor Amy shared photos with their significant others, but Matt shared a photo with Molly after the festivities. "It was an amazing wedding day that went off without a single hitch," he captioned the photo. "It was a magical ferry-tail wedding for 2 incredible people that we all love very much."
"She got married!" Amy captioned her own photo of Molly, 23, and husband Joel Silvius. "A beautiful wedding, most gorgeous bride and tears laughing smiles and a lot of love. Couldn't be happier for Joel and Molly (my baby girl)."
Will you watch Molly's wedding when it airs? Sound off in the comments!

