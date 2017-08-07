‘Little People, Big World’ Cameras Capture Molly Roloff’s ‘Amazing’ Wedding — AND Parents’ Drama!

"TLC cameras were rolling the entire time," an insider told Radar.
"It's a day for their family to be together so both Caryn and Chris were respectful of that," the insider explained. "It wouldn't have been appropriate for either of them to be up front."
Neither Matt nor Amy shared photos with their significant others, but Matt shared a photo with Molly after the festivities. "It was an amazing wedding day that went off without a single hitch," he captioned the photo. "It was a magical ferry-tail wedding for 2 incredible people that we all love very much."
"She got married!" Amy captioned her own photo of Molly, 23, and husband Joel Silvius. "A beautiful wedding, most gorgeous bride and tears laughing smiles and a lot of love. Couldn't be happier for Joel and Molly (my baby girl)."
