‘Little People, Big World’ Cameras Capture Molly Roloff’s ‘Amazing’ Wedding — AND Parents’ Drama!

I am so sad this weekend is coming to a close. It seems like we've waited forever for the day to arrive that molly jo and joel would get married, and now it's already over! I have been so emotional this week. I love Jo so much and I am so happy for her. She is the sister I never had and to watch her be so unbelievably happy has made my heart swell with happiness. Weddings are such a beautiful reminder of love between family and friends. I don't mean sound annoying but I feel like my heart might burst from the love I feel. Love for my husband. Love for my son. Love for my seestor. Love for my family. Love for my friends. I have cried so many tears of joy as I was reminded just how important these things are. ❤️ #zandtpartyofthree #storyofzachandtori #seestorsfolyfe

