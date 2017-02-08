1 of 7
Mary Tyler Moore was married three times before her death at the age of 80, but did feelings for another man destroy one of her marriages? This week’s issue of The National ENQUIRER reveals Moore's secret romance with Dick Van Dyke!
Moore and Dyke were co-stars during The Dick Van Dyke Show’s five-year run. He once said, “If we had both been single, I’m absolutely positive that we would have had a behind-the-scenes love affair.”
Dyke, 91, confessed that he “immediately fell in love” with Moore. The feeling was mutual, as Moore once said, “Our love for one another showed through on the series. It was like we were really married.”
He told the ENQUIRER that she brought him to a restaurant to tell him, “I’m in love with another man.”
How did she feel about Dyke towards the end of her life?
To find out, pick up the latest issue of The National ENQUIRER, on stands now. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
X
Share this: