So Awkward

Mary Kate Olsen Is Minuscule Next To Super-Sized Husband In Bizarre Photos

The pint-sized twin looks like a child next to much-older hubby Olivier Sarkozy.

Mary-Kate Olsen, 31, was pictured looking miniature next to her super-sized husband Olivier Sarkozy, 48. The unlikely couple was spotted looking glum while at the Take Home a Nude Art Party in New York City. Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the bizarre photos.
Fashion designer Mary-Kate Olsen looked lanky and miniscule as she held hands with banker husband Olivier Sarkozy.

The stylish twin wore a black coatdress and clunky white sneakers to the glitzy outing. She wore her hair in two tight braids and went makeup-free. Meanwhile, Olivier looked elegant in a grey suit and light blue dress shirt.

As Radar readers know, the duo tied the knot in 2015 after three year of dating.

The ceremony was held inside a private home in NYC. About 50 guests enjoyed drinks in an outdoor garden and moved indoors for an intimate dinner.

An insider claimed that guests had to hand over their cellphones before entering so that no photos were leaked. They enjoyed themselves and smoked cigarettes all night!

Earlier this year, Mary-Kate and identical sister Ashley Olsen, 31, shared a double date with Olivier and Ashley’s boyfriend at the time. The beauty was dating 58-year-old Richard Sachs, yet they broke up five months later.

It’s quite clear that the age gap between her and Olivier is not an issue for Mary Kate, but does she feel the same about their immense height difference? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.

