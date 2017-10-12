Mary Kate Olsen Is Minuscule Next To Super-Sized Husband In Bizarre Photos

Mary-Kate Olsen, 31, was pictured looking miniature next to her super-sized husband Olivier Sarkozy, 48. The unlikely couple was spotted looking glum while at the Take Home a Nude Art Party in New York City. Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the bizarre photos.

Fashion designer Mary-Kate Olsen looked lanky and miniscule as she held hands with banker husband Olivier Sarkozy. Photo credit: INSTAR Images

The stylish twin wore a black coatdress and clunky white sneakers to the glitzy outing. She wore her hair in two tight braids and went makeup-free. Meanwhile, Olivier looked elegant in a grey suit and light blue dress shirt. Photo credit: INSTAR Images

The ceremony was held inside a private home in NYC. About 50 guests enjoyed drinks in an outdoor garden and moved indoors for an intimate dinner. Photo credit: INSTAR Images

An insider claimed that guests had to hand over their cellphones before entering so that no photos were leaked. They enjoyed themselves and smoked cigarettes all night! Photo credit: Getty Images