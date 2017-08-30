Mary J. Blige Cancels Houston Concert, Boasts Bikini Body On Vacation Amid Harvey thumbnail

Mary J. Blige Cancels Houston Concert, Boasts Bikini Body On Vacation Amid Harvey

Is that a six-pack? See the photos.

Mary J. Blige was just spotted relaxing in Miami while sporting a teeny red bikini and showing off her toned midriff under the sun’s rays. The 46-year-old “Real Love” singer looked buff in the barely-there swimsuit as she lay on a beach chair by the resort’s pool.
As RadarOnline.com has learned, the star recently cancelled her Houston concert due to Hurricane Harvey’s massive destruction in the area.

The next stop in her Strength Of A Woman Tour will be Arizona, where she will perform this Wednesday night.

Blige took the time she would’ve spent performing to treat herself to a much-needed beach retreat.

Coming up for the How To get Away With Murder star in an appearance in Mudbound, which will stream on Netflix starting November.

The nine-time Grammy winner looked stunning and undisturbed as she rocked a blonde ponytail and bright red slippers to match her racy bikini during her getaway.

Running away from her recent troubles with ex-husband Martin “Kendu” Isaacs, the Bronx-born musical icon could not have looked more at peace, as she lay low in the tropical hotel.

As Radar can report, earlier this month, Blige was given a temporary order to pay Isaacs $30K a month. Meanwhile, the star owes $6.5M in back taxes, according to a source.

Regardless, her legal battle seemed to be the last thing on her mind during her latest escape.

