Muscle Mark Wahlberg put his impressive physique on full display while enjoying a yacht ride with his family in Barbados.
AKM-GSI
But look out Marky Mark, your wife Rhea Durham may have a more rockin' beach bod!
The 38-year-old sizzled in a barely-there bikini.
And it didn't take long for Wahlberg to show his appreciation.
Later, the actor sipped on a tasty beverage and had some fun with the couple's kids Ella, 13, Michael, 10, Brendan, 8, and Grace, 6.
The Performance Inspired founder's muscles were obvious as he jumped off the yacht's edge.
Geronimo!
At 45, he's still as fearless as ever.
