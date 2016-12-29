1 of 9

Muscle Mark Wahlberg put his impressive physique on full display while enjoying a yacht ride with his family in Barbados.

Rhea Durham may have a more But look out Marky Mark, your wifemay have a more rockin' beach bod

The 38-year-old sizzled in a barely-there bikini.

And it didn't take long for Wahlberg to show his appreciation.

Later, the actor sipped on a tasty beverage and had some fun with the couple's kids Ella, 13, Michael, 10, Brendan, 8, and Grace, 6.

At 45, he's still as fearless as ever.