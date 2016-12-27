1 of 9
AKM-GSI
Mark Wahlberg's muscles rippled on the beach in Barbados this week — you don't want to miss these sexy photos.
Looking good, Marky Mark!
Wahlberg has held onto his modeling physique over the years, proving so on the beach in Barbados this week.
The 45-year-old looked nothing short of buff as he made his way from the water.
But Wahlberg made sure to harken back to his boyish days in a pair of blue turtle swim trunks.
Even with his shirt ON, the Performance Inspired founder's muscles were obvious.
Though Wahlberg went for a dip by himself, it's likely the star's big family was close by.
Wahlberg and wife Rhea have quite the brood, sharing four children — Ella, 13, Michael, 10, Brendan, 8, and Grace, 6 — together.
