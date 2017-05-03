1 of 11

MEGA MEGA Carey looked loopy as she was placed in the passenger seat of her Rolls Royce.

MEGA MEGA The newly single “Touch My Body” singer could hardly walk after spending several hours partying with pals including ex Nick Cannon.

INSTAR Images INSTAR Images According to a Carey insider, “Mariah is having a total midlife crisis.”

INSTAR Images INSTAR Images “After her latest breakup, she seems to just not care about anything anymore,” said the source.

INSTAR Images INSTAR Images She is acting like she is in her 20’s, and has been partying non-stop,” the pal revealed to Radar. and has been partying non-stop,” the pal revealed to Radar.

INSTAR Images INSTAR Images As previously reported by Radar, Carey has been on a downward spiral ever since her New Year’s Eve disaster , when she was caught lip-syncing on live television in front of millions of fans.

INSTAR Images INSTAR Images “Mariah is so terrified that she is going to be single forever that she is just in complete meltdown mode,” the insider said. “People are really starting to worry about her like never before.”