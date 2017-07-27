Vision Of Pudge! Mariah Carey Binges On Pop-Tarts & Spaghettios As Weight Blows Up

Mariah Carey
shocked fans at the final concert of her Las Vegas residency on July 18, and insiders reveal there’s no end in sight to the singer’s ravenous appetite and weight gain! Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to find out why.
"Some audience members immediately started whispering about her appearance," an eyewitness told In Touch of the 48-year-old diva.
"Her costumes were incredibly revealing and tight," noted the concert onlooker. "She looked bigger all over."
In Touch also reported that behind the scenes Carey's team has had a hard time dealing with their boss' shocking weight gain.
And if someone let it slip? "If they did, they'd be looking for a new job," noted the insider.
According to a source, even Carey's 6-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe's food isn't off limits to the ravenous singer, and she binges on their Spaghettios and Pop-Tarts whenever she feels like it.
So how does Carey feel about her expanding shape? "Mariah doesn't really care about the fact that she's put on some weight," said the source. "She's proud of her curvaceous body."
