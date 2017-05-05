1 of 8

MEGA/BACKGRID MEGA/BACKGRID Mariah Carey 's crazy meltdown continued last night, as the singer was caught sporting a skintight dress and partying the night away at TAO in Hollywood — get the scoop on her downward spiral.

MEGA MEGA Mariah Carey is out partying for the second night in a row!

BACKGRID BACKGRID True to form, the singer donned a skintight cutout dress that nearly revealed her nipples!

MEGA MEGA A source close to the diva songstress told Radar that everyone around her is “worried sick!”

MEGA MEGA According to the Carey insider, “Mariah is having a total midlife crisis.”