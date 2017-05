BACKGRID

Carey’s most recent split with Tanaka, 34, came just months after she split from billionaire fiancé, 49. As previously reported by Radar, Carey has been on a downward spiral ever since her New Year’s Eve disaster, when she was caught lip-syncing on live television in front of millions of fans. “Mariah is so terrified that she is going to be single forever that she is just in complete meltdown mode,” the insider said. “ People are really starting to worry about her like never before .”