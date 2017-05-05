1 of 8
Mariah Carey's crazy meltdown continued last night, as the singer was caught sporting a skintight dress and partying the night away at TAO in Hollywood — get the scoop on her downward spiral.
Mariah Carey is out partying for the second night in a row!
True to form, the singer donned a skintight cutout dress that nearly revealed her nipples!
Meanwhile, the 47-year-old ex-wife of Nick Cannon and mother of two is in complete meltdown mode.
A source close to the diva songstress told Radar that everyone around her is “worried sick!”
According to the Carey insider, “Mariah is having a total midlife crisis.”
“After her latest breakup [with Bryan Tanaka], she seems to just not care about anything anymore,” said the source. “She is acting like she is in her 20’s, and has been partying non-stop,” the pal revealed to Radar.
Carey’s most recent split with Tanaka, 34, came just months after she split from billionaire fiancé James Packer, 49. As previously reported by Radar, Carey has been on a downward spiral ever since her New Year’s Eve disaster, when she was caught lip-syncing on live television in front of millions of fans. “Mariah is so terrified that she is going to be single forever that she is just in complete meltdown mode,” the insider said. “People are really starting to worry about her like never before.” We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
