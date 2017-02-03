1 of 7

AKM-GSI/Vevo AKM-GSI/Vevo Mariah Carey is taking a page from Taylor Swift's playbook, launching what appears to be a fiery new takedown of her ex, James Packer, in her is taking a page fromplaybook, launching what appears to be a fiery new takedown of her ex,in her latest music video

Released today on Vevo, the video shows a half-dressed Carey making a run for it in a wedding gown before writhing in a luxury car and eventually torching the fluffy white dress. As if the symbolism wasn't enough of a clue as to her inspiration for the song, it includes pointed lyrics like "I tried to make it work … you had to make it all about you."

And "You kept playin' with my mind…you messed up all we had."

As Radar reported, Cary and Packer, 49, met through mutual friends and dated for less than a year before getting engaged in January 2016.