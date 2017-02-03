1 of 7
Mariah Carey is taking a page from Taylor Swift's playbook, launching what appears to be a fiery new takedown of her ex, James Packer, in her latest music video.
Titled "I Don't," the song appeared from the start to be a pointed dig at her ex-fiancé. Originally rumored to wed last summer, the couple split in October 2016. Carey, 46, rebounded with hunky backup dancer Bryan Tanaka, 33, soon after, but it seems the breakup still sings – if the song and the music video are any indication.
Released today on Vevo, the video shows a half-dressed Carey making a run for it in a wedding gown before writhing in a luxury car and eventually torching the fluffy white dress. As if the symbolism wasn't enough of a clue as to her inspiration for the song, it includes pointed lyrics like "I tried to make it work … you had to make it all about you."
As Radar reported, Cary and Packer, 49, met through mutual friends and dated for less than a year before getting engaged in January 2016.
By the time her divorce from Nick Cannon was finalized in November 2016, their relationship was over.
