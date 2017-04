The 47-year-old stepped out on Saturday night with Nick for a dinner date — for the second day in a row this week.

Her tight and busty ensemble was a clue that she was trying to put on quite a show in front of Cannon , who looked thrilled to be spending time with his family.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Carey pulled the plug on her 5-month romance with Tanaka , 34, after she became exhausted of being his sugar mama and blowing "through millions of dollars on him" — plus, dealing with his jealousy meltdowns!

Tanaka reportedly felt "disrespected" when Carey and Cannon, 36, attended the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards with their twin children on March 11, and would "lash back" at Carey and her friendship with Cannon by flirting with other women.

But it appears the breakup has only encouraged Carey to get even closer to Cannon!

#bedtimestories #demkids #family @nickcannon A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Apr 21, 2017 at 12:45am PDT

Just a few days ago, Carey snapped a photo of the former couple and their kids all snuggled up in bed together. Do you think Carey and Cannon may get back together one day? Tell us your comments below!