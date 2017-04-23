The 47-year-old stepped out on Saturday night with Nick for a dinner date — for the second day in a row this week.

But it appears the breakup has only encouraged Carey to get even closer to Cannon!

#bedtimestories #demkids #family @nickcannon A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Apr 21, 2017 at 12:45am PDT

Just a few days ago, Carey snapped a photo of the former couple and their kids all snuggled up in bed together. Do you think Carey and Cannon may get back together one day? Tell us your comments below! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.