Mariah Carey's ex Bryan Tanaka may have had a very good reason to be jealous about her on-going chemistry with Nick Cannon! See the latest photos that fuel rumors the singer and her baby daddy may be hooking up again!
The 47-year-old stepped out on Saturday night with Nick for a dinner date — for the second day in a row this week.
Her tight and busty ensemble was a clue that she was trying to put on quite a show in front of Cannon, who looked thrilled to be spending time with his family.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Carey pulled the plug on her 5-month romance with Tanaka, 34, after she became exhausted of being his sugar mama and blowing "through millions of dollars on him" — plus, dealing with his jealousy meltdowns!
Tanaka reportedly felt "disrespected" when Carey and Cannon, 36, attended the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards with their twin children on March 11, and would "lash back" at Carey and her friendship with Cannon by flirting with other women.
But it appears the breakup has only encouraged Carey to get even closer to Cannon!
