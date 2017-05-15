1 of 9
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon celebrated Mother's Day at Nobu in Malibu, Calif. on Sunday amid rumors they're back together. See the photos on RadarOnline.com.
Mariah Carey's "Dream Lover" is coming to rescue her — AGAIN!
RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that the 47-year-old diva songstress and her ex-husband, Nick Cannon, 36, have decided to give their romance another try after Carey's split from boy toy Bryan Tanaka.
"Obviously the kids want nothing more than for their parents to get back together, They definitely still love each other and Mariah is realizing that maybe no man on the planet that will tolerate her like Nick will," said the insider.
"Nick never stopped loving Mariah. He was jealous as hell when she started dating other guys," another pal tattled to Radar. "He didn't want their marriage to end, and fought hard to save it.
"Now he's doing everything he can to win back Mariah's heart!"
An insider added: "Mariah definitely enjoys being with Nick again. He knows exactly how she likes to be treated, and Mariah's so much more together when Nick's in her life."
"All their mutual pals are hoping they'll make it this time."
Do you think Mariah and Nick should give their marriage another shot? Let us know in the comments below! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
