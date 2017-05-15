1 of 9

Mariah Carey's "Dream Lover" is coming to rescue her — AGAIN!

"Obviously the kids want nothing more than for their parents to get back together, They definitely still love each other and Mariah is realizing that maybe no man on the planet that will tolerate her like Nick will," said the insider.

another pal tattled to Radar. "He didn't want their marriage to end, and fought hard to save it. "Nick never stopped loving Mariah. He was jealous as hell when she started dating other guys,". "He didn't want their marriage to end, and fought hard to save it.

"Now he's doing everything he can to win back Mariah's heart!"

An insider added: "Mariah definitely enjoys being with Nick again. He knows exactly how she likes to be treated, and Mariah's so much more together when Nick's in her life."

"All their mutual pals are hoping they'll make it this time."