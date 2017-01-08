1 of 10

Mariah Carey is still fuming over her her disastrous New Year's Eve performance in Times Square, RadarOnline.com has learned. In fact, she released a two-minute audio on Jan. 8 to tell fans just how upset she still is over being "sabotaged" by the production team.

"I want everyone to know that came to New Year's Eve in New York in great spirit and was looking forward to a celebratory moment with the world," the notorious diva is heard saying on her audio tweet.

"It's a shame we were put into the hands of a production team with technical issues who chose to capitalize on circumstances beyond our control," she went on.

"It's not practical for a singer to sing live and to be able to hear themselves properly in the middle of Times Square with all the noise, the freezing cold, the smoke from the smoke machines, thousands of people celebrating, especially when their ear monitors weren't working at all," the 46-year-old said during her rant.

Despite the event being over a week ago now, Carey also told fans at the end of her message that she's going to "take a break" from social media and " take a moment for myself ".

Days later, another insider told Radar that Carey was so traumatized after the embarrassment that she was "inconsolable" and terrified to ever step on the stage again.