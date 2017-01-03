1 of 8

Mariah Carey from this one! The diva is "inconsolable" over No one can rescuefrom this one! The diva is "inconsolable" over her horrendous disaster in Times Square on New Year's Eve , when the 46-year-old stormed off stage amid being caught lip-synching in front of millions. Now, as Carey's career hangs in limbo, a source revealed to RadarOnline.com exclusively that she is in complete meltdown mode! Find out why she may never step on stage again.

Mariah Carey looked frightened when leaving her New York apartment with boy toy backup dancer Bryan Tanaka — and for good reason! " She is absolutely inconsolable right now and she is terrified to ever step on the stage again," a source told Radar.

Carey — who is always smiling and flaunting her fame in front of the camera — covered her face after the disastrous incident.

"She knows that this very well could tank her career," said the source. "She is pretending not to care, but everyone around her knows that she does."

As fans know, this is not Carey's first meltdown in recent months. Ever since splitting with billionaire fiancé James Packer, Carey reportedly has been turning to the bottle to cope http://radaronline.com/photos/mariah-carey-engaged-drunk-dress-cleavage-wardrobe-malfunction-pics/ .

"Mariah has been absolutely wasted since the New Year's Eve," a source insisted. "It is definitely not helping her situation at all, but no one can tell Mariah what to do."