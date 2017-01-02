1 of 10
Mariah Carey is still facing backlash for her lip sync fail in Times Square on New Year's Eve, RadarOnline.com has learned. After an insider told Radar that Carey thought she was "sabotaged," the Dick Clark production team had a fiery response.
According to previous reports, the 46-year-old singer believed her track disaster was set up so the show could boost their ratings.
Carey's team even wrote Dick Clark Productions a note that called them out for screwing with her microphone and sound system during the performance.
The singer's rep wrote that Carey tried to tell the stage team that her earpiece wasn't working before going live, but they assured her it would be fine when she began to sing.
"However, that was no the case, and they were again told that her earpiece was not working," her rep reportedly said. "Instead of endeavoring to fix the issue so that Mariah could perform, they went live." But Dick Clark Production teams followed up about the claims, calling Carey's thoughts "absurd."
Some A-listers like Josh Groban tweeted out his disappointment: "Any time one of the greatest voices of my generation lip syncs an angel loses its wings." He later deleted the tweet, blaming fans for not getting his sense of humor.
As Radar exclusively reported, an insider said, "When she was caught lip syncing, everyone started laughing at her." After she stormed off stage near the end of the set, the source overheard Carey's meltdown backstage.
"She told them that she's never doing it again," said the source. Do you think Carey's performance was sabotaged for ratings? Tell us in the comments below! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
