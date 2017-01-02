1 of 10

Mariah Carey is still facing backlash for her lip sync fail in Times Square on New Year's Eve, RadarOnline.com has learned. After an insider told Radar that Carey thought she was "sabotaged," the Dick Clark production team had a fiery response

The singer's rep wrote that Carey tried to tell the stage team that her earpiece wasn't working before going live, but they assured her it would be fine when she began to sing.

"However, that was no the case, and they were again told that her earpiece was not working," her rep reportedly said. "Instead of endeavoring to fix the issue so that Mariah could perform, they went live." But Dick Clark Production teams followed up about the claims, calling Carey's thoughts "absurd."

Shit happens 😩 Have a happy and healthy new year everybody!🎉 Here's to making more headlines in 2017 😂 pic.twitter.com/0Td8se57jr — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 1, 2017 Carey sent out a tweet the following morning after the trainwreck performance, telling fans, "S**t happens."

Some A-listers like Josh Groban tweeted out his disappointment: "Any time one of the greatest voices of my generation lip syncs an angel loses its wings." He later deleted the tweet, blaming fans for not getting his sense of humor.

Deleted my tweets about a certain performance because it was made in humor but taken way more meanly than intended. Not out to diss artists. — josh groban (@joshgroban) January 1, 2017 "Deleted my tweets about a certain performance because it was made in humor but taken way more meanly than intended," Groban said. "Not out to diss artists."

As Radar exclusively reported, an insider said, "When she was caught lip syncing, everyone started laughing at her." After she stormed off stage near the end of the set, the source overheard Carey's meltdown backstage.