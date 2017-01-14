1 of 8

Carey and Tanaka flashed smiles as they exited the famous Mr. Chow's restaurant in London with Moroccan, her son with ex-husband Nick Cannon, in tow. Monroe was also at the dinner and both kids were dressed up as minions from the movie Despicable Me.

James Packer late last year, Christian Louboutin heels. Seeming to be feeling no pain after her split from billionairelate last year, Carey showed she's moving on with Tanaka , her backup dancer. She dressed to thrill in a Doma shearling collar leather moto jacket, black leggings with sheer cutouts, and sexyheels.

Producers of Carey's reality show Mariah's World have reportedly re-cut the show to include more scenes of the singer interacting with hunky Tanaka. Is it a showmance or the real deal?

Carey has said her children won't appear much on her show. "Here's the thing: They could have their own show because that's how funny they are," Carey told The Hollywood Reporter. "I just have to figure it out — with Nick — how much they're in the show. They're in my life. We'll see. I think it should be sparing."