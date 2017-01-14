1 of 8
Carey and Tanaka flashed smiles as they exited the famous Mr. Chow's restaurant in London with Moroccan, her son with ex-husband Nick Cannon, in tow. Monroe was also at the dinner and both kids were dressed up as minions from the movie Despicable Me.
Seeming to be feeling no pain after her split from billionaire James Packer late last year, Carey showed she's moving on with Tanaka, her backup dancer. She dressed to thrill in a Doma shearling collar leather moto jacket, black leggings with sheer cutouts, and sexy Christian Louboutin heels.
Producers of Carey's reality show Mariah's World have reportedly re-cut the show to include more scenes of the singer interacting with hunky Tanaka. Is it a showmance or the real deal?
Carey has taken a break from social media after her New Year's Rockin' Eve debacle in which she was caught lip synching and complained that producers sabotaged her appearance.
Fans first became aware that Carey and Tanaka's romance had reached full boil when the couple cavorted on a November beach break in Hawaii.
On Carey's E! channel reality show, Tanaka told the cameras, "Man I love Mariah, she's thoughtful, she's inspiring. I don't know there's something so unique about her, she's the queen."
Carey has said her children won't appear much on her show. "Here's the thing: They could have their own show because that's how funny they are," Carey told The Hollywood Reporter. "I just have to figure it out — with Nick — how much they're in the show. They're in my life. We'll see. I think it should be sparing."
