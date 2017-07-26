Chunky Mariah Carey Balloons To Whopping 263 Lbs. — Risks Heart Disease, Says Top Doc

The "Hero" singer, 48, hit a new low during her July 11 concert at Caesars Palace when she had to be carried on and off stage, taking long breaks during her 19-song set. One concertgoer reveals to Radar that a bamboozled audience looked on in shock as an uncomfortable Carey waddled around the Las Vegas stage, hardly able to walk. She even had to have her handlers wheel her on to the stage! Photo credit: BACKGRID

"Every time Mariah came back on stage, she'd be carried in on a bed or on a jet ski," an eyewitness dished. "She was obviously lip-syncing, and she kept disappearing for 15 minutes at a time under the guise of costume changes." Photo credit: Getty Images

"Mariah's clearly miserable," the insider spilled to Radar. "She wore five-inch heels during the show, but she couldn't walk more than a few inches at a time, and her knees seemed to buckle under her weight. Whenever she stood up or moved, everyone held their breath for fear she'd fall." Photo credit: BACKGRID

Now, a medical expert, who has never treated Carey, warns the 263-pound singer faces crippling arthritis and a string of life-threatening health woes. Renowned dietician, Dr. Stuart Fischer, estimated the bloated mother-of-two has put her health in serious danger. Photo credit: BACKGRID

"Excess weight is a risk factor for osteoarthritis of the hips, and there are 65 illnesses — including heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes and three cancers — that can result from obesity and affect women," he says. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Adding to her woes, Carey has no man. After her engagement to Aussie billionaire James Packer ended in October 2016, Mariah only briefly latched on to her backup dancer, Bryan Tanaka. Photo credit: BACKGRID

"Mariah's been comforting herself with food," says an insider. Photo credit: BACKGRID

"She's so fat that all her costumes keep having to be let out. She's bloated and uncomfortable, and doesn't have the stamina to perform anymore," our source snitches. Photo credit: BACKGRID