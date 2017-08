Mariah Carey was seen on yet another romantic date with dancer boy toy Bryan Tanaka. After the duo shocked fans with their abrupt split, the “Touch My Body” singer reunited with ex-husband and baby-daddy Nick Cannon. Fans rejoiced, and yet days later she was back in the arms of her much-younger flame. As RadarOnline.com has learned, Tanaka, 34, took his musical sugar mama on a late night bowling date in New York. was seen on yet another romantic date with dancer boy toy. After the duo shocked fans with their abrupt split, the “Touch My Body” singer reunited with ex-husband and baby-daddy Nick Cannon. Fans rejoiced, and yet days later she was back in the arms of her much-younger flame. As RadarOnline.com has learned, Tanaka, 34, took his musical sugar mama on a late night bowling date in New York. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The couple, who rekindled their romance this May, looked happier than ever as they showed some sweet PDA on their most recent date. As Radar readers know, the two have been looking affectionate on recent outings . Pictured cannodling in a car just this past June, Carey and Tanaka could not keep their hands off each other!

On their bowling alley outing, the singer showed off her curvy figure in an all-black body-hugging ensemble as the dancer looked casual in a T-shirt and jeans.

He wrapped his arm around his famous gal as her escorted her to the car after their romantic date night.

Despite their recent breakup, seems the couple's reunion brought a new light to each of their gorgeous faces, as Tanaka could not stop smiling while walking alongside his superstar lady.

Sources have claimed that Carey, 47, has "got it bad" for her hot young man, and she's even been pushing for a quickie wedding! According to pals, Cannon is heartbroken over the matter. " Nick never stopped loving Mariah," tattled a source.

"The only reason she hooked up with Nick was to get back at Bryan and make him jealous, and it worked!" said an insider. "Bryan's eating out of her palm again now and Mariah's desperate to seal the deal before they get sabotaged again."

Despite her determination to make things work with her backup dancer boyfriend, many people in the singer's circle have reportedly tried to keep them apart. Tanaka's pals are not all on board either, but Carey is "convinced they have what it takes to last the course," claimed the insider.