That was a fast break! Only one month after Mariah Carey dumped Bryan Tanaka — causing her to reunite with ex-husband Nick Cannon — she's already had a change of heart AGAIN!
The 47-year-old diva was spotted enjoying a solo night out on Saturday, May 20, just hours before she secretly met up with Tanaka, 34.
The two were seen having a sloppy make-out session with only a few other guests in the restaurant at the time.
Carey will clearly be breaking her baby daddy's heart when he learns about their reconciliation.
"Nick never stopped loving Mariah," a pal tattled to Radar. "He was jealous as hell when she started dating other guys. He didn't want their marriage to end, and fought hard to save it."
But will Tanaka be able to control his jealousy over Carey and Cannon's close relationship? From what insiders told Radar about the breakup, Tanaka felt "disrespected" when the friendly exes attended the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards with their twin children.
