Maria Menounos was white hot on the beach in a skimpy bikini and her fiancé couldn't keep his hands off her. Click through the gallery to see her killer body in a strapless suit.
Menounos sizzled in a striped strapless bikini top on the beach in Mexico on December 29, 2016.
The TV host was with her fiancé, Keven Undergaro, on the tropical trip. They got engaged in March.
Before that, they were dating for nearly 20 years!
Undergaro actually popped the question during an appearance on the Howard Stern Show.
Relaxing before award season started, the E! red carpet host chilled out by the water in Mexico.
Their relationship hasn't been picture-perfect all along. Menounos once said her Greek Orthodox family temporarily disowned her when she started dating Undergo, because he wasn't Greek!
But since then, she's admitted, "My dad apologized to Kevin."
Undergaro grabbed at her perky butt on the beach. Menounos said she lost 40 pounds to become a TV star!
