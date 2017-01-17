1 of 7

AKM-GSI / Getty AKM-GSI / Getty Margot Robbie is back in the acting saddle, this time transforming into none other than Tonya Harding for an upcoming biopic. See the shocking photos on Radar.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Margot, is that you?

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Robbie certainly looked the part for her upcoming biopic, I, Tonya.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Viewers will have to wait a little while for this one, however, as the film is scheduled to be released in 2018.

Getty Images Getty Images It has been almost 20 years since Harding’s ex-husband and bodyguard hired a man to attack skating rival Nancy Kerrigan, smashing her leg with a baton in an attempt to prevent her skating in the 1994 Olympics.