Margot Robbie is back in the acting saddle, this time transforming into none other than Tonya Harding for an upcoming biopic. See the shocking photos on Radar.
Margot, is that you?
Robbie certainly looked the part for her upcoming biopic, I, Tonya.
Donning a pair of high-waisted jeans, a lumpy blue sweater and a curly blonde wig, the 26-year-old was ready to rumble figure skater style.
Viewers will have to wait a little while for this one, however, as the film is scheduled to be released in 2018.
It has been almost 20 years since Harding’s ex-husband and bodyguard hired a man to attack skating rival Nancy Kerrigan, smashing her leg with a baton in an attempt to prevent her skating in the 1994 Olympics.
The attack failed to cause long-term damage and Kerrigan went on to win an Olympic silver medal, while Harding was charged with covering up the assault.
