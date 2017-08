9 of 9

The LAPD is continuing their investigation into the death of the man at Gordon-Levitt’s mother-in-law’s home. Officer Im told Radar, “FID, the Force Investigation Division is doing a thorough investigation. Any time an officer is involved in a shooting, FID goes in and does interviews and thorough investigations." Gordon-Levitt has not commented on the situation. Stay with Radar for updates to the story. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.

Photo credit: BACKGRID