Mama June Shows Off Slim Body After $75K Weight Loss Surgery thumbnail

Shocking Photos

Mama June Shows Off Slim Body After $75K Weight Loss Surgery

The reality star said she would 'never' go back to fat after her pricey procedure.

By
Posted on
Mama June Shows Off Slim Body After $75K Weight Loss Surgery thumbnail
View gallery 7
MEGA
Mama June Shows Off Slim Body After $75K Weight Loss Surgery
1 of 7
Seven months after she debuted her 328lb weight loss, Mama June was spotted strutting her stuff near her home in Atlanta, Georgia. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the shocking photos!

Photo credit: MEGA

The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star was pictured holding a much-coveted children's toy, Reindeer in Here, for one of her kids ahead of the Holiday season.

Photo credit: MEGA

The reality star looked slim in a casual grey outfit, weeks after telling PEOPLE she would "never" go back to her previous size.

Photo credit: MEGA

As Radar previously reported, Mama June now fits into a size 4 after undergoing a complex weight loss surgery.

Photo credit: MEGA

The $75,000 gastric sleeve procedure came with a 9lb skin removal and breast augmentation.

Photo credit: MEGA

"This surgery is the scariest thing I've ever done," she told PEOPLE before her procedure, "but I mean, there is a skinnier person inside of me."

Photo credit: MEGA

How do you think Mama June looks now? Sound off in the comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Photo credit: MEGA

Comments