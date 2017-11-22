Mama June Shows Off Slim Body After $75K Weight Loss Surgery

Seven months after she debuted her 328lb weight loss, Mama June
The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star was pictured holding a much-coveted children's toy, Reindeer in Here, for one of her kids ahead of the Holiday season.
The reality star looked slim
in a casual grey outfit, weeks after telling PEOPLE
she would "never" go back to her previous size.
"This surgery is the scariest thing I've ever done," she told PEOPLE before her procedure, "but I mean, there is a skinnier person inside of me."
