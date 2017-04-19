1 of 9

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Mama June is already off the wagon when it comes to her weight loss diet! After losing nearly 300 pounds thanks to surgery, diet, and exercise, she was spotted gorging on a bag of chips that is sure to send her trainer into a fury. Click through the gallery to see her caught red-handed!

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI The From Not to Hot star turned the bag upside down to make sure she got every last crumb!

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI The reality show matriarch previously was called out by her trainer for her secret snacking habit.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI “The last few weeks, I’ve been lying to Kenya about sticking to my diet,” Mama June admitted on the show.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Her daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson was furious at her mother. “We’re sitting over here being so supportive and you’re sitting here lying straight to our faces,” she screamed when he mom was caught snacking.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI While Mama June still has a thinner figure than before, she has definitely started to gain back some of the weight.