1 of 9
FameFlynet
FameFlynet
"Mama June" Shannon was spotted leaving a post office in New York City on Monday, April 10, smiling after alleging that ex Sugar Bear abused their kids.
FameFlynet
FameFlynet
Mama June looked happy and healthy for her outing, donning a long red dress and a fuzzy sweater.
FameFlynet
FameFlynet
Meanwhile, Mama June's ex Sugar Bear is fighting back against stunning new claims that he abused Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson and her siblings. Speaking exclusively to Radar, the reality TV star, real name Mike Thompson, insisted: "No, I never abused them kids. I loved them kids!"
FameFlynet
FameFlynet
As Radar readers know, on April 10, Mama June announced during a publicity tour that he’d been giving her children “emotional and physical scars” for years.
FameFlynet
FameFlynet
Seventeen-year-old daughter Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon had her "eye buckle caused by him," June claimed.
FameFlynet
FameFlynet
Alanna, 11, hasn't had a relationship with Sugar Bear for "a long time," June added in an interview with Page Six, despite the fact that their youngest child was a flower girl at Sugar Bear's wedding to new wife Jennifer Lamb in January.
FameFlynet
FameFlynet
But in a shocking twist, June's eldest daughter, Anna "Chickadee" Shannon-Cardwell, 22, recently moved in with Sugar Bear, as Radar reported.
FameFlynet
FameFlynet
Anna's relationship with her mom has been estranged, insiders told Radar, ever since June started dating Mark McDaniel in 2014, following her split from Sugar Bear. McDaniel, one of June's former boyfriends, was convicted of sexually abusing Anna when she was a child!
FameFlynet
FameFlynet
June and Sugar Bear split for good in 2016, launching June on a quest to build her revenge body through gastric sleeve surgery, dieting and exercise. She ultimately lost 300 pounds. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
X
Share this: