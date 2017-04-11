1 of 9

Mama June looked happy and healthy for her outing, donning a long red dress and a fuzzy sweater.

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson and her siblings. Speaking exclusively to Radar, the reality TV star, real name Mike Thompson, insisted: "No, I never abused them kids. I loved them kids!" Meanwhile, Mama June's ex Sugar Bear is fighting back against stunning new claims that he abused and her siblings.

Seventeen-year-old daughter Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon had her "eye buckle caused by him," June claimed.

Alanna, 11, hasn't had a relationship with Sugar Bear for "a long time," June added in an interview with Page Six, despite the fact that their youngest child was a flower girl at Sugar Bear's wedding to new wife Jennifer Lamb in January.

Anna's relationship with her mom has been estranged, insiders told Radar, ever since June started dating Mark McDaniel in 2014, following her split from Sugar Bear. McDaniel, one of June's former boyfriends, was convicted of sexually abusing Anna when she was a child!