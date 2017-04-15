1 of 9

We tv We tv Mama June Shannon’s ex Sugar Bear was caught trying to go after one of her daughters on Friday night during the From Not To Hot reunion. The shocking footage comes right on the heels of Mama June claiming he has an abusive past.

We tv We tv Judge Lynn Toler asking Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson about The reunion episode opened withaskingabout her father’s presence in her life since splitting from her mom in 2014. The 11-year-old admitted she wished he was “more involved” with her ever since hooking up with Jennifer Lamb, but said it’s common for him to reach out to her once a month via text message.

We tv We tv Alana also went on to accuse her dad of having a serious temper problem off-screen, adding he needs to enroll in “anger management” classes.

We tv We tv After Alana was escorted off stage and taken to a back room, Mama June, Sugar Bear and Jennifer all took stage with Toler, where just moments later an explosive meltdown would unfold.

We tv We tv The argument heated up right away when Sugar Bear accused Mama June of not letting him spend time with Alana. “He doesn’t even know his own child,” Mama June fired back. “Sugar Bear, please, for once be honest with you.”

We tv We tv “I got a lawyer on the case. You’re going to get the paperwork,” Sugar Bear snapped. “That’s all I got to f*****g say. I’m done! You stupid b***h!” But the 45-year-old wasn’t finished. He stormed off stage where he overheard his step-daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon on the sidelines calling him a “piece of s**t father."