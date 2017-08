Following a wild year of partying, Malia Obama has finally moved into her Harvard dorm, RadarOnline.com has learned, as it seems she is all settled into college life already! Michelle and Barack Obama ’s eldest daughter was spotted jogging around Cambridge just days after her freshman orientation. She looked casual and low-key in an oversized white T-shirt and black shorts for her sporty outing. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The teen, who is know for being a human rights advocate and music festival lover, is also a skilled videographer who previously stated she wished to pursue a career in film. She, however, has not yet revealed what she will be studying at the prestigious university.

While she has been offered various high-profile modeling gigs over the years, Malia, 19, has always said she prefers to stay behind the camera rather than in front of it

The famous teen caused havoc when she was recently spotted smoking weed at Lollapalooza in Chicago. "I caught Malia smoke pot and I have the pictures to prove it," said a snitch.

She's also been seen getting crazy on the dance floor at various dance festivals around the world. "She was dancing scandalously and twerking," claimed an eyewitness.

Regardless of her past drama, Malia seems to be ready for the intense hours of work that come with being a Harvard student.