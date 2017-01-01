1 of 8
Officially married! After a turbulent year of cheating scandals and housewife feuds over their relationship, Luann de Lesseps and Tom D'Agostino are officially married. Click through to get all the inside details, plus watch some of the party!
De Lesseps posted several photos, including a video, during their Saturday night event, which showed the giddy housewife bouncing up and down even after the ceremony.
As RadarOnline.com reported, some dramatic moments leading up to their wedding nearly caused a crisis for the bride and groom. Instead of letting Bravo film the event, de Lesseps lied to the network by saying she wanted it to be private, then hired another publication to cover it.
Not only that, but her RHONY costars were also causing a scene for not getting invited to the big bash. Arch-enemy Bethenny Frankel was caught in Mexico showing off in a skimpy bikini on social media just hours before de Lesseps and D'Agostino were set to tie the knot.
As Radar readers know, de Lesseps' pals — most who weren't invited — haven't been thrilled about her marriage to D'Agostino, especially after he was caught in a cheating scandal with another woman at a hotel. Do you think their marriage will last? Tell us in the comments below!
