Inside Luann De Lesseps & Tom’s Rocky Final Days Of Marriage Before Divorce

Tom D’Agostino filed for divorce after only eight months of marriage, but the split doesn’t come as a surprise. During their final days of marriage, The Real Housewives of New York star was caught on camera ignoring her husband and flirting with other men. Luann de Lesseps andfiled for divorce after only eight months of marriage, but the split doesn’t come as a surprise. During their final days of marriage,star was caught on camera ignoring her husband and flirting with other men. Photo credit: Getty Images

De Lesseps, 52, hosted the 3rd Annual Foodie Ball on July 18 in New York City. The event came only days after they were involved in a physical altercation at a restaurant.

“He would talk to friends at the bar, while she mingled with guests,” an eyewitness told Radar at the time. “She would grab him once in a while just to make rounds.”

D’Agostino ditched his wife halfway through the event, leaving right before she made a speech about the cause.

Later in the evening, she was caught on camera flirting with two men at the bar. "She was laughing with these two men at the bar after her husband left,” the onlooker said. “At one point she leaned on his shoulder.”

De Lesseps and D’Agostino filed jointly for divorce in Sag Harbor, Long Island on Thursday, Page Six reported. She tweeted shortly after the news broke , “It’s with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce. We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!”

The couple’s relationship has been tumultuous even before their marriage, as he was busted making out with another woman the night before their February 2016 engagement party. Despite the cheating scandal, which aired on RHONY, she went through with their lavish New Year’s Eve wedding. Photo credit: Getty Images

Then in July, Lesseps slapped her husband while at a Manhattan restaurant. “There has been friction from the start,” a source told Page Six. “They got married so fast, they didn’t really know each other. She’s a drama queen.” Photo credit: Getty Images

At the event, de Lesseps shut down divorce rumors despite the public altercation. “What couple doesn’t have lovers’ quarrels?” she told E!. “Tom and I are very passionate and very much in love with each other and things happen.” Photo credit: Getty Images