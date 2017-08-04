Moving On Already? Luann’s Ex Spotted With Mystery Blonde Just HOURS After Divorce Filing
Luann de Lesseps and Tom D’Agostino filed for divorce on Aug. 3, but the soon-to-be bachelor didn’t let that get in his way of a night on the town! RadarOnline.com caught the businessman-turned-reality star out with a mystery blonde just hours after filing, and has all the exclusive details on the shocking encounter.
D’Agostino, 50, was spotted at a midtown restaurant close to the apartment he shared with de Lesseps, 52. But, he had a new companion with him!
D’Agostino was with a mystery blonde by the bar. Meanwhile, de Lesseps was in the Hamptons.
But, Radar exclusively reported that D’Agostino wasn’t the only flirt in their marriage! Insiders caught de Lesseps cozying up to other men just weeks ago.
Are you shocked D'Agostino is already moving on?
