Luann’s Horror! Tom’s New Fiancée Shows Off Nearly Identical Canary Engagement Ring

Tom D'Agostino
is ready to become a married man again, but he's not ready to splurge on a new ring! RadarOnline.com caught Luann de Lesseps
' ex out with his new fiancée — and Anna Rothschild
was wearing an eerily familiar canary engagement ring! Click through these slides to get the latest on the newest RHONY couple.
D'Agostino, 50, and Rothschild, 52, attended the DuJour Magazine party in New York City on Sept. 11.
"They came an hour into the party and went straight to find their friends at the bar!" an insider told Radar.
"Tom got them drinks and then they went outside to say hi to Carole Radziwill
," the insider said.
But, the RHONY reunion was short-lived as Rothschild spent the rest of the night showing off her new ring to her friends!
"Her engagement ring looked just like Luann's ring!" the insider noted.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Do you think D'Agostino proposed to Rothschild with de Lesseps' ring? Sound off in the comments!
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.Do you think D'Agostino proposed to Rothschild with de Lesseps' ring? Sound off in the comments!