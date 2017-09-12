Luann’s Horror! Tom’s New Fiancée Shows Off Nearly Identical Canary Engagement Ring thumbnail

EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS

Luann’s Horror! Tom’s New Fiancée Shows Off Nearly Identical Canary Engagement Ring

De Lesseps' ex D'Agostino is already walking down the aisle with Anna Rothschild.

By
Posted on
Luann’s Horror! Tom’s New Fiancée Shows Off Nearly Identical Canary Engagement Ring thumbnail
View gallery 12
Luann’s Horror! Tom’s New Fiancée Shows Off Nearly Identical Canary Engagement Ring
1 of 12
Tom D'Agostino is ready to become a married man again, but he's not ready to splurge on a new ring! RadarOnline.com caught Luann de Lesseps' ex out with his new fiancée — and Anna Rothschild was wearing an eerily familiar canary engagement ring! Click through these slides to get the latest on the newest RHONY couple.
D'Agostino, 50, and Rothschild, 52, attended the DuJour Magazine party in New York City on Sept. 11.
"They came an hour into the party and went straight to find their friends at the bar!" an insider told Radar.
"Tom got them drinks and then they went outside to say hi to Carole Radziwill," the insider said.
But, the RHONY reunion was short-lived as Rothschild spent the rest of the night showing off her new ring to her friends!
"Her engagement ring looked just like Luann's ring!" the insider noted.
D'Agostino proposed to de Lesseps, 52, with an eight carat canary ring after just nine months of dating in February 2016.

Photo credit: Getty Images

De Lesseps' costar (and D'Agostino's ex) Sonja Morgan later called the ring "murky", but that didn't stop D'Agostino from gifting Rothschild with a similar style ring!

Photo credit: MEGA

Radar exclusively reported that the businessman and the publicist began dating shortly after he filed for divorce from the reality star in August. They were caught in the Hamptons together over the Labor Day weekend and have been inseparable ever since.
He decided to pop the question shortly after Radar caught the duo vacationing together, and de Lesseps' former friend was caught wearing a ring just days later.
"LuAnn is furious about the engagement," another insider told Radar. "She is just livid over this."
Do you think D'Agostino proposed to Rothschild with de Lesseps' ring? Sound off in the comments! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.Do you think D'Agostino proposed to Rothschild with de Lesseps' ring? Sound off in the comments!

Comments