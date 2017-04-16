1 of 8

Eleanor Calder — who was with him during the The former One Direction star and his girlfriend— who was with him during the beatdown at the Los Angeles International airport — were spotted roaming the grounds at Coachella on Saturday night, April 15, with a hulking bodyguard in tow.

MEGA MEGA The giant security guard was specifically tasked with denying photo requests. "If anyone started to come near Louis at all, the bodyguard made it clear Louis didn't want anything to do with them," an eyewitness told Radar.

MEGA MEGA "This cute little girl went up to ask him for a selfie and the guard got up in her face and said definitely not," added the insider. "It was so odd because bigger stars like Katy Perry were happy to pose with fans."