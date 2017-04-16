1 of 8
Louis Tomlinson won't face charges after his airport brawl with a photographer, but he's not taking any chances with his temper, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The giant security guard was specifically tasked with denying photo requests. "If anyone started to come near Louis at all, the bodyguard made it clear Louis didn't want anything to do with them," an eyewitness told Radar.
"This cute little girl went up to ask him for a selfie and the guard got up in her face and said definitely not," added the insider. "It was so odd because bigger stars like Katy Perry were happy to pose with fans."
Radar exposed the world exclusive video that showed the 1D star flipping a paparazzo on his back at LAX on March 3.
The 25-year-old went into hiding for days following the meltdown — even having food such as coffee delivered to his home.
As Radar reported, Tomlinson was let off the hook for the attack after the City Attorney decided not to press charges. Do you think Tomlinson will stay out of trouble? Tell us your thoughts below! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
