Police have arrested a man carrying knives near the British Parliament in London on suspicion of planning a terror attack — see photos of the dangerous scene.

The suspect, who was in possession of at least two knives , was detained by Police outside Westminster train station on Thursday.

According to reports, the man, 27, was arrested is just yards away from where attacked Westminster bridge and Parliament last month, leaving five people dead, including himself.

The suspect on Thursday was seen pinned to the ground by police at 2:22 p.m.

Getty Images

Getty Images

At least one knife had fallen on to the the road, according to reports. Story developing. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.