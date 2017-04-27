1 of 7
Police have arrested a man carrying knives near the British Parliament in London on suspicion of planning a terror attack — see photos of the dangerous scene.
The suspect, who was in possession of at least two knives, was detained by Police outside Westminster train station on Thursday.
Authorities described the incident as an "ongoing investigation."
According to reports, the man, 27, was arrested is just yards away from where Khalid Masood attacked Westminster bridge and Parliament last month, leaving five people dead, including himself.
The suspect on Thursday was seen pinned to the ground by police at 2:22 p.m.
Shortly thereafter, forensic experts began examining the grounds.
At least one knife had fallen on to the the road, according to reports. Story developing.
