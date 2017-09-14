LIVARI Stuns A-Listers With Eco Fashion Label Debut On Last Day Of NYFW

New eco fashion label, LIVARI stunned A-lister fans with its striking debut on the last day of New York Fashion Week, RadarOnline.com can report. The stunning clothing line launched its collection on the runway this Wednesday September 3 in New York City. Founded by fashion gurus and Hollywood stars Alysia Reiner, Claudine DeSola and Tabitha St. Bernard-Jacobs, LIVARI featured bold looks centered on green design and female empowerment.

The fashion show, which took place at Kia STYLE360 in NYC, brought with it a surprising A-lister following.

Front row talent included How I Met Your Mother actress Ashley Williams, TV personality Bianca De La Garza, Orange is The New Black stars Emma Myles and Laura Goméz and RHONY alum Kristen Taekman.

Frida Sundemo. Hosted by Ivy: The Social University , the show also featured a musical performance by edgy singer

Following the launch, LIVARI’s three celebrity designers put together a public showcase at their fashion-forward headquarters inside The Gregory Hotel. The event is taking place on Thursday, September 14 from 1 to 4p.m.

DeSola is the owner of Caravan Stylist Studio, which is located inside the luxurious midtown hotel. Reiner is known for her appearance on OITNB and Bernard-Jacobs is a renowned designer and organizer of the Women’s March.

The much-awaited clothing line certainly lived up to fans’ expectations as soon as models wearing fairy-like dresses in earthy tones hit the runway.

Confident beauties in vibrant reds and warm neutrals strutted along to empowering music as photographers snapped their photo and A-lister fans watched in awe.

At one point during the show, a model stepped out with a baby dressed in head-to-toe LIVARI, while another stunned in a red and black Burka.

Overall, LIVARI’s debut made a strong statement about the importance of green design in fashion, and the significance of female empowerment in the industry – and the world.