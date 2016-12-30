1 of 11
There can only be one power couple ruling Hollywood. Click through to see how Kimye and the Carters have snubbed, slighted and bashed each other in the nastiest celebrity feud ever!
After sky-rocketing to fame as a result of a "leaked" sex tape with rapper Ray J, Kim Kardashian has been trying to climb her way to the top of the A-list social ladder – by buddying up to superstar Beyoncé and her husband, Jay Z. But their star couple friendship didn't turn out quite as planned.
Fame-hungry Kardashian reportedly invited Beyoncé to her June 2013 baby shower while pregnant with daughter North. Queen Bey was a no-show for the event, as was her rapper husband, who used to be West's boss.
After the apparent snub, Kardashian still tried to schmooze Beyonce and even reportedly ordered the same procedures as the pop star at the dermatologist Bey didn't want anything to do with the reality TV star at the clinic, though, an insider told Radar.
But, in perhaps the nastiest celebrity snub in recent memory, Beyonce and her husband skipped out on the Paris ceremony to vacation in the Hamptons instead.
Despite pretending everything was cool between the two couples, Kardashian took the snub personally[, insiders told Radar.
After the famous flake, West took to the stage during his tour to diss Jay Z for not showing up and paying his respects to the new couple. He also left out Jay Z's name from several of his song lyrics during the performance.
During Beyoncé's performance at the VMA's, the newlywed couple seemed to make it clear they weren't interested in her show, with a lackluster response.
The feud came to a head after Kardashian's Oct. 3 robbery in Paris. West called the Carters out on stage again, this time bashing Jay Z for not reaching out to his traumatized wife.
More recently, Jay Z and Beyonce hit back and slammed the Kardashian-Wests after Kanye's hospitalization, a source told Radar. According to the insider, Bey told Kardashian to, "never, ever, contact her or her husband again." Do you think their friendship is a lost cause? Let us know in the comments!
