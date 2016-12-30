1 of 11

There can only be one power couple ruling Hollywood. Click through to see how Kimye and the Carters have snubbed, slighted and bashed each other in the nastiest celebrity feud ever!

After sky-rocketing to fame as a result of a "leaked" sex tape with rapper Ray J, Kim Kardashian has been trying to climb her way to the top of the A-list social ladder – by buddying up to superstar Beyoncé and her husband, Jay Z. But their star couple friendship didn't turn out quite as planned.

Fame-hungry Kardashian reportedly invited Beyoncé to her June 2013 baby shower while pregnant with daughter North. Queen Bey was a no-show for the event, as was her rapper husband, who used to be West's boss.

💍 A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 27, 2014 at 7:58am PDT Instagram/@kimkardashian Kardashian and soon-to-be husband West still reached out to the Carter couple before their August 2014 wedding, with West even asking Jay Z to be his best man

But, in perhaps the nastiest celebrity snub in recent memory, Beyonce and her husband skipped out on the Paris ceremony to vacation in the Hamptons instead.

After the famous flake, West took to the stage during his tour to diss Jay Z for not showing up and paying his respects to the new couple. He also left out Jay Z's name from several of his song lyrics during the performance

During Beyoncé's performance at the VMA's, the newlywed couple seemed to make it clear they weren't interested in her show, with a lackluster response

The feud came to a head after Kardashian's Oct. 3 robbery in Paris. West called the Carters out on stage again , this time bashing Jay Z for not reaching out to his traumatized wife.