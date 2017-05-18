1 of 11

Lisa Marie Presley's ex-husband Michael Lockwood was spotted kissing and holding hands with a new girlfriend at the Renaissance Pleasure Faire in Los Angeles — see the shocking photos.

The new couple was see getting cozy all over the faire grounds as they scoped out different stands and shows.

The pair was also seen visiting a Tarot card reader

According to an onlooker, when it was Lockwood's turn to sit down, the Tarot reader gave him a very serious look.

As Radar previously reported, the Beverly Hills P.D. officers confirmed they had taken several items from Lockwood's home amid accusations of "disturbing" images of children discovered on his computer earlier this year.

Elvis's only daughter claimed in court papers that cops found 80 of Lockwood's devices during a raid, though they haven't been fully analyzed at this time

"Nothing is sorted out yet," Lisa Marie's mom, Priscilla, said of the drama. "Everything is trying to be sorted out, and done with dignity and done with care, especially for the children."

As reported, the couple's twins, Harper and Finley, were put into Priscilla's care after what the 71-year-old star deemed the "commotion" surrounding her daughter's accusations

Meanwhile, daughter Lisa Marie held nothing back in court documents filed against Lockwood. "I was shocked, horrified, and sick to my stomach," the 49-year-old said in the papers of her alleged discovery on Lockwood's computer. "I have no idea what else may be on those devices and fear that there are more and worse images and evidence in these un-analyzed devices." Presley and Lockwood married in 2006, filing for divorce ten years later in June 2016, the same month cops were called out.

Presley and Lockwood married in 2006, filing for divorce ten years later in June 2016, the same month cops were called out.