1 of 11
MEGA
MEGA
Lisa Marie Presley's ex-husband Michael Lockwood was spotted kissing and holding hands with a new girlfriend at the Renaissance Pleasure Faire in Los Angeles — see the shocking photos.
MEGA
MEGA
The new couple was see getting cozy all over the faire grounds as they scoped out different stands and shows.
MEGA
MEGA
The pair was also seen visiting a Tarot card reader.
MEGA
MEGA
According to an onlooker, when it was Lockwood's turn to sit down, the Tarot reader gave him a very serious look.
MEGA
MEGA
As Radar previously reported, the Beverly Hills P.D. officers confirmed they had taken several items from Lockwood’s home amid accusations of "disturbing" images of children discovered on his computer earlier this year.
MEGA
MEGA
Elvis’s only daughter claimed in court papers that cops found 80 of Lockwood’s devices during a raid, though they haven’t been fully analyzed at this time.
MEGA
MEGA
"Nothing is sorted out yet," Lisa Marie's mom, Priscilla, said of the drama. "Everything is trying to be sorted out, and done with dignity and done with care, especially for the children."
MEGA
MEGA
As reported, the couple's twins, Harper and Finley, were put into Priscilla’s care after what the 71-year-old star deemed the “commotion” surrounding her daughter’s accusations.
MEGA
MEGA
Meanwhile, daughter Lisa Marie held nothing back in court documents filed against Lockwood. "I was shocked, horrified, and sick to my stomach," the 49-year-old said in the papers of her alleged discovery on Lockwood's computer. "I have no idea what else may be on those devices and fear that there are more and worse images and evidence in these un-analyzed devices."Presley and Lockwood married in 2006, filing for divorce ten years later in June 2016, the same month cops were called out.
MEGA
MEGA
Presley and Lockwood married in 2006, filing for divorce ten years later in June 2016, the same month cops were called out.
MEGA
MEGA
Lockwood, 55, has strongly fired back at his ex-wife, saying he is "disgusted" by Presley’s decision to go public with her claims, and calling the allegations "unproven." We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.
X
Share this: