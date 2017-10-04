Lionel Richie ‘Scared To Death’ Of His Teen Daughter Sofia’s Relationship With Scott!

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that while Sofia Richie is more smitten than ever with Scott Disick, her protective dad Lionel Richie is absolutely beside himself! Click through the gallery to find out more about what he has to say of the family drama raging over his little girl’s new bad-boy dad boyfriend.
Lionel told US Weekly
in a frank new interview
that he is beyond nervous about Sofia’s relationship with Scott. “Have I been in shock?! I’m the dad, come on,” he blasted at the Oct. 4 American Idol auditions in New York City.
“I’m scared to death, are you kidding me?” he continued of the new couple, who first started seeing each other last month.
“Lionel’s tried everything to get Sofia to see reason, but she won’t listen,” an insider exclusively told Radar of the “Say You, Say Me” singer’s concern about his 19-year-old daughter’s choice in men.
The source also claimed Lionel, 68, “says Scott is every right-minded father’s worst nightmare: a hard-partying douchebag who disrespects women and gets a sick pleasure playing his twisted mind games and leading them astray.
”
As Radar reported
, Disick, 34, and Sofia have become increasingly public in their displays of affection, much to her famous dad’s chagrin.
“Lionel’s one step away from a physical confrontation with Scott but has held off out of fear Sofia would cut him out of her life completely,” claimed the source. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.