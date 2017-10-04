Lionel Richie ‘Scared To Death’ Of His Teen Daughter Sofia’s Relationship With Scott!

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that while Sofia Richie is more smitten than ever with Scott Disick, her protective dad Lionel Richie is absolutely beside himself! Click through the gallery to find out more about what he has to say of the family drama raging over his little girl’s new bad-boy dad boyfriend. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Lionel told US Weekly in a frank new interview that he is beyond nervous about Sofia’s relationship with Scott. “Have I been in shock?! I’m the dad, come on,” he blasted at the Oct. 4 American Idol auditions in New York City. Photo credit: BACKGRID

“I’m scared to death, are you kidding me?” he continued of the new couple, who first started seeing each other last month. Photo credit: BACKGRID

“Lionel’s tried everything to get Sofia to see reason, but she won’t listen,” an insider exclusively told Radar of the “Say You, Say Me” singer’s concern about his 19-year-old daughter’s choice in men. Photo credit: BACKGRID

“It seems the more Lionel complains the more she defies him ,” said the source. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The source also claimed Lionel, 68, “says Scott is every right-minded father’s worst nightmare: a hard-partying douchebag who disrespects women and gets a sick pleasure playing his twisted mind games and leading them astray. Photo credit: BACKGRID

As Radar reported , Disick, 34, and Sofia have become increasingly public in their displays of affection, much to her famous dad’s chagrin. Photo credit: BACKGRID