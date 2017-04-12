1 of 9
Liev Schreiber hit the beach in Hawaii and the smoking hot actor showed off his studly beach body. Click through Radar’s gallery to see the newly single father of two playing with his sons in the sun.
Schreiber, 49, hit the beach in Maui with his two sons, Samuel and Alexander, on April 11, 2017.
The Ray Donovan star was shirtless as he hit the waves.
Ab-tastic Schreiber and Naomi Watts split in 2016 after 11 years together.
He was spotted with another woman, Kate Driver, actress Mini Driver's sister, at the Academy Awards, with his arms around her.
"Relationships are hard whether you're famous or not. I don't know anyone who doesn't have to work on it. Being an actor doesn't change anything," Watts said in an interview in February.
Watts and actor Liam Neeson had been spotted get cozy together post her split with Schreiber.
The doting dad took his sons surfing in the warm Hawaiian waters.
What do you think of Liev Schreiber's beachin' look?
