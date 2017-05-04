1 of 9

Liam Hemsworth was spotted putting on his wet suit and doing some surfing on Wednesday May 3, in Malibu, California — see the sexy photos on RadarOnline.com!

Liam certainly knows how to show off his toned bod!

Meanwhile, his rumored fiancée (and former ex) Miley Cyrus , 24, is ready to talk about their relationship once again.

In an interview with Billboard this week, the singer revealed she's releasing a new song on May 11 — that's all about her rekindled romance with Liam.

"They're going to talk about me if I come out of a restaurant with Liam. So why not put the power back in my relationship and say, 'This is how I feel'?" Cyrus said of writing the new tune.

The track is titled "Malibu," as the couple shares a home in the area.

After their breakup back in 2013, Cyrus was "so immersed in work" to find herself again. "I needed to change so much. And changing with someone else not changing like that is too hard," she said. "Suddenly you're like, 'I don't recognize you anymore.' We had to refall for each other ."