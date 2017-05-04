1 of 9
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
Liam Hemsworth was spotted putting on his wet suit and doing some surfing on Wednesday May 3, in Malibu, California — see the sexy photos on RadarOnline.com!
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
Liam certainly knows how to show off his toned bod!
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
The 27-year-old looked more toned than ever for his surfing sesh.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
Meanwhile, his rumored fiancée (and former ex) Miley Cyrus, 24, is ready to talk about their relationship once again.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
In an interview with Billboard this week, the singer revealed she's releasing a new song on May 11 — that's all about her rekindled romance with Liam.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
"They’re going to talk about me if I come out of a restaurant with Liam. So why not put the power back in my relationship and say, 'This is how I feel'?" Cyrus said of writing the new tune.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
The track is titled "Malibu," as the couple shares a home in the area.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
After their breakup back in 2013, Cyrus was "so immersed in work" to find herself again. "I needed to change so much. And changing with someone else not changing like that is too hard," she said. "Suddenly you’re like, 'I don’t recognize you anymore.' We had to refall for each other."
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
What do you think of Liam's surfer dude look? Let us know in the comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
X
Share this: