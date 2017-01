1 of 8

Leah Messer came under fire on the season premiere of Teen Mom 2 when she had a meltdown in front of her daughters – and she's drowning her sorrows with a trip to Miami! The mother-of-three had a wild weekend away from her girls after she was accused of being a monster mom.

Snapchat Snapchat Messer, 25, was all smiles while soaking up the sun with a friend in South Beach.

Snapchat Snapchat The MTV star was even photographed getting cozy with another man, who appears to be the club's bartender.

MTV MTV On the premiere episode, Messer had a "panic attack" when she lost her keys before her twins' tee-ball game. "This is like important," she cried. "I'm going to be super late. I cannot be late for their game. Every time MTV is here something like this has to happen.

Snapchat Snapchat Fans slammed the monster mom for blaming MTV for her breakdown . "Oh look, Leah hasn't changed a bit. Late, unorganized and crying," one user tweeted, as another said, "Leah only functions like a hot wreck when MTV is there? Does all the crayon on the wall say LIAR?"

Snapchat Snapchat While Messer was partying in South Beach, her twins Ali and Aleeah seemed to be with their father Corey Simms. Her youngest daughter Adalynn was with her father Jeremy Calvert celebrating his birthday.