Leah Messer came under fire on the season premiere of Teen Mom 2 when she had a meltdown in front of her daughters – and she's drowning her sorrows with a trip to Miami! The mother-of-three had a wild weekend away from her girls after she was accused of being a monster mom.

Snapchat Snapchat Messer, 25, was all smiles while soaking up the sun with a friend in South Beach.

Snapchat Snapchat The MTV star was even photographed getting cozy with another man, who appears to be the club's bartender.

Snapchat Snapchat While Messer was partying in South Beach, her twins Ali and Aleeah seemed to be with their father Corey Simms. Her youngest daughter Adalynn was with her father Jeremy Calvert celebrating his birthday.