1 of 8
Leah Messer came under fire on the season premiere of Teen Mom 2 when she had a meltdown in front of her daughters – and she's drowning her sorrows with a trip to Miami! The mother-of-three had a wild weekend away from her girls after she was accused of being a monster mom.
Snapchat
Snapchat
Messer, 25, was all smiles while soaking up the sun with a friend in South Beach.
Snapchat
Snapchat
But she didn't stay at the beach for long, as she hit a Miami club once the sun went down!
Snapchat
Snapchat
The MTV star was even photographed getting cozy with another man, who appears to be the club's bartender.
MTV
MTV
On the premiere episode, Messer had a "panic attack" when she lost her keys before her twins' tee-ball game. "This is like important," she cried. "I'm going to be super late. I cannot be late for their game. Every time MTV is here something like this has to happen.
Snapchat
Snapchat
Fans slammed the monster mom for blaming MTV for her breakdown. "Oh look, Leah hasn't changed a bit. Late, unorganized and crying," one user tweeted, as another said, "Leah only functions like a hot wreck when MTV is there? Does all the crayon on the wall say LIAR?"
Snapchat
Snapchat
While Messer was partying in South Beach, her twins Ali and Aleeah seemed to be with their father Corey Simms. Her youngest daughter Adalynn was with her father Jeremy Calvert celebrating his birthday.
MTV
MTV
Do you think Messer is partying too hard? Tell us in the comments! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
X
Share this: