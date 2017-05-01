1 of 11

Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert got back together over the weekend – and their reunion unleashed a new Teen Mom 2 cheating scandal! Calvert's ex-fiancé accused him of cheating yet again after he was photographed with his ex-wife.

Just a little fun, that's all!!!! 👌🏼😂😂 @kacywalker A post shared by Leah dawn (@leahdawn92mtv) on Apr 29, 2017 at 5:43am PDT In a second steamy shot, she wrote, "Just a little fun, that's all!"

The face you make on monday A post shared by Jeremy Calvert (@jeremylcalvert505) on May 1, 2017 at 6:43am PDT But their boozy night out didn't sit well with Calvert's ex-fiancée Brooke Wehr , as she posted a now-deleted photo of her in bed with a Calvert look-alike! "When u don't feel good and it's time for bed," she captioned the hot-and-heavy snap.

Happy anniversary @bwehr10 i love you baby, now lets go have a amazing evening and night. #cincy #breakingbenjamin A post shared by Jeremy Calvert (@jeremylcalvert505) on Jan 27, 2017 at 4:11pm PST But the drama didn't end there, as Wehr then posted a text conversation of Calvert telling her best friend that he's "telling Brooke bout us for sure now." "Everyone wants to call me a liar and cheater and everything else," she captioned the conversation. "Here's a screenshot between my best f*****g friend and Jeremy who had been hooking up behind my back the whole f*****g time we were together. These two sorry excuses for human beings are literally the scum of the earth."

Great night with the wife at @lukecombsmusic & @brantleygilbert #wv #greatconcert and personal thanks to @shaunfoistofficial for setting things up for us we truly appreciate it man.. #weoweyou A post shared by Jeremy Calvert (@jeremylcalvert505) on Feb 11, 2017 at 8:00pm PST "We tried to work things out and we got back together," Calvert said of Wehr. "About two weeks later, we had a talk and she basically told me that she needed me to move to Ohio where she lives, and stop being on the road for work so much in order for our relationship to work. I wasn't going to walk away from my home in West Virginia or my career, so we ended things again. There was no arguing or anything, just a clean break."

Loving this weather, ready to take the top off the jeep nd hit the road... A post shared by Jeremy Calvert (@jeremylcalvert505) on Feb 20, 2017 at 9:40am PST He said of the text message, "But at the time we hooked up, I was single. This happened last winter, and Brooke was with someone else at the same time. We were broken up, and I never thought Brooke and I would get back together. We did it one time and it was over. Afterward, Brooke and I got back together and it was kind of awkward, so [Brooke's friend] and I kept our mouths shut ."