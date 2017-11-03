Another ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star! Meet The Show’s New Bombshell
The cast of Teen Mom 2 is welcoming a new member! Leah Messer’s ex-husband Jeremy Calvert revealed over Instagram that he has a new girlfriend.
“When true love comes together,” Calvert captioned a photo with his new girlfriend. “Finally a woman that understands ur job and ur child. After 6 years apart s**t finally feels right. And it’s amazing.” He added, “Amazing night and so many more to come.”
Who is Calvert’s new girlfriend? Her name is Kristen Blake. She is 28 years and lives in West Virginia.
The romance comes after his on-again, off-again relationship with ex-fiancé Brooke Wehr. Wehr called off their engagement in February when she accused him of cheating on her. They got back together a short time later, but eventually called it quits for good.
Wehr responded to the relationship rumors with a meme that read, “What’s done is done. What is gone is gone. One of life’s lessons is keep moving on.” She added, “I have finally learned and it feels freaking awesome to not let things get to you and tear u down.”
Do you think they'll last? Will she appear on the show?
The blonde bombshell resembles Calvert’s ex-wife Messer!
The blonde bombshell resembles Calvert's ex-wife Messer!