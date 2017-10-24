Briana DeJesus Slams ‘Fake’ Leah Messer For Ignoring Her At ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion thumbnail

The feuds from this week's Teen Mom 2 reunion are only getting started! Briana DeJesus slammed Leah Messer over social media after she ignored her at the reunion.
Evans, 25, has famously feuded with Chelsea Houska and Kailyn Lowry over the years. Their most recent fight was when Evans attacked Lowry over text days before the reunion. She fired at Lowry because she commented on a GIF of Evans' son Kaiser begging for food from a recent episode. "There's nothing funny about this," Lowry wrote. A source claimed Evans fired at Lowry for her "b***h a** comments." Evans told Lowry she shouldn't talk to her at the reunion.
"They didn't speak to each other," a source close to Lowry told Radar. Lowry, Houska and Messer posted photos with each other, while Evans remained in her own clique with DeJesus.
Days after the reunion, DeJesus turned to Twitter to slam her co-stars for ignoring her and Evans. "[Jenelle] was the only one who wasn't acting like her s**t ain't stink," DeJesus tweeted. "Plus she was the only one who wasn't acting fake and choosing sides."
DeJesus added that she would never judge Evans based off the show. "She has never done anything shady to me for me not to like her," DeJesus continued. "She's cool alongside David [Eason]... they welcomed me with open arms. The others had a guard up and it's understandable because their loyalty sided with their friends, but it's still fake to choose sides."
But Messer didn't stay silent, as she fired back, "Pay no attention to those who try to bring you down. They're envious of where you are and how well you're doing. Align yourself with those who support you and lift you higher. Don't let the behavior of anyone distract you from being the best version of you."
Messer also posted a meme that read, "Whoever is trying to bring you down is already below you."
But tension among the cast wasn't the only fight from the weekend, as Evans got into a dispute with ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith and his girlfriend Ashley Lanhardt.
"When it was time to leave that night Nathan was letting Kaiser say bye to Jenelle and her mother Barbara," a source close to Griffith told Radar. "Barb gave Nathan a hug goodbye and then gave Ashley a hug goodbye and said, 'Have a safe trip back.' That's when Jenelle screamed, "I thought the f***ing b***h said she wasn't going to film." When Lanhardt told her she wasn't filming, Evans, "Started screaming at her saying Ashley hasn't even f***ing met her yet." The insider said Ashley then turned around and held out her hand to introduce herself.
That's when the fight escalated. "Bodyguards and camera crew were all over the place and in between them," the insider said. "She was screaming at Nathan and Ashley like a lunatic. Ashley turned in the opposite direction and walked back towards the green room."
