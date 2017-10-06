Grandma June! Star’s Daughter Pregnant With Baby Girl

Mama June’s daughter, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon finally revealed the sex of her baby, and RadarOnline.com has learned it’s a girl! Click through to see the adorable way the seventeen-year-old reality star revealed the news with fiancé Joshua Efrid! ’s daughter,finally revealed the sex of her baby, and RadarOnline.com has learned it’s a girl! Click through to see the adorable way the seventeen-year-old reality star revealed the news with fiancé Photo credit: BACKGRID/MEGA

Looks like Mama June Shannon, 35, is ready to become a grandma to a beautiful baby girl! Just this Friday, Lauryn Shannon posted a photo of her posing with Joshua while wearing a T-shirt that read, “It’s a Girl.” The teen previously told fans that she was almost certain it would be a girl, since her family is filled with ladies. "Can you imagine another little f--king me running around?” She said at the time. “You guys are going to be f--ked!" Photo credit: BACKGRID

The engaged pair looked happier than ever as they shared the news with their fans. Joshua sweetly placed his hand on Lauryn’s baby bump as they smiled for the cameras. Photo credit: BACKGRID

As Radar readers know, the duo announced their pregnancy via social media on August 7 of this year. "So now that the news is out me and josh are expecting a little one," she captioned a photo of her sonogram on Instagram. "So happy to start this new adventure with him. Love you baby." Photo credit: Getty Images