Grandma June! Star’s Daughter Pregnant With Baby Girl

Speaking of her pregnancy and upcoming birth, Lauryn Shannon once said: “I'm really nervous about having a baby 'cause, I mean, it does have to come out of my hoo-ha. My baby daddy's head is, like, the size of a freakin' watermelon, so imagine trying to push a watermelon out of your vagina." What do you think about “Pumpkin” having a baby girl? Sound off in the comments below.
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.
Photo credit: BACKGRID