A New Year's Eve celebration at a nightclub in Istanbul, Turkey, turned into a bloodbath after a gunman entered and shot 39 people and wounded 69 right after midnight.

Reina nightclub was expected to have at least 600 people inside when the shooter entered, which helped the gunman slip away before getting caught.

Eyewitnesses revealed that survivors were forced to jump over dead and injured bodies just to get out of the club, then dive into the river nearby to escape the attack.

One survivor remembers the gunman yelling in the midst of the chaos, "Allah Akbar," which translates to "God is the greatest."

Even more chilling, another eyewitness recounts the gunman being dressed as Santa Clause. The venue did have a police officer guarding the doorway, however the gunman shot him before entering the club.