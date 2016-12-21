1 of 11

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Kanye West and Kim Kardashian headed to dinner in Los Angeles in a desperate bid to stop divorce rumors, and RadarOnline.com has the photos! Click through the gallery to see the troubled couple as they fight for their relationship.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Kardashian was spotted during a rare night out following her traumatic Paris robbery and she did her best to smile through the pain.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Her husband, however, remained glum during the Dec. 18 outing.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI The pair hit the Santa Monica restaurant Giorgio Baldi together.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI However, added the source, Kardashian didn’t even want to be out with her husband.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI “He shouldn't be out at dinner and he shouldn't be going all over the place,” said the insider, “but Kim can't make Kanye do what she wants.”

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Kim loves Kanye but if he isn't going to change that is really upsetting to her.”