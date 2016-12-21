1 of 11
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian headed to dinner in Los Angeles in a desperate bid to stop divorce rumors, and RadarOnline.com has the photos! Click through the gallery to see the troubled couple as they fight for their relationship.
Kardashian was spotted during a rare night out following her traumatic Paris robbery and she did her best to smile through the pain.
Her husband, however, remained glum during the Dec. 18 outing.
The pair hit the Santa Monica restaurant Giorgio Baldi together.
There were no signs of bling on Kardashian’s hands except for her simple wedding band.
Was the couple’s outing an intimate date or more a show of unity in the face of split rumors?
"They went out together in public to try and stop the rumors about their divorce,” a source close to the reality pair told Radar.
However, added the source, Kardashian didn’t even want to be out with her husband.
“He shouldn't be out at dinner and he shouldn't be going all over the place,” said the insider, “but Kim can't make Kanye do what she wants.”
"Kim loves Kanye but if he isn't going to change that is really upsetting to her.”
